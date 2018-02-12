Iran Mass Producing Weaponized Drones Video – Bill Still

Yesterday news broke that Israel had shot down its first Iranian drone after violating Israeli air space. There has been no report as to what weapons it was carrying, if any, but that news comes just days after the Iranians announced in no less than the Tehran Times that Iran is now mass producing smart, precision-striking drones.

According to Iranian Defense Minister, Amir Hatami, these drones are equipped with:

“… precision-striking bombs and different electro-optical explorers and different warheads [which] can trace, intercept and destroy … different fixed and mobile targets in day and night, missions.”



Video Source

Minister Hatami is pictured with a group of four relatively large, shiny drones.

Yesterday’s mission was probably just to probe the speed and effectiveness of the Israeli response against a single drone. However, drone technology is moving rapidly towards much smaller devices that can attack with smaller-yield weapons, but with pinpoint precision, and in swarms.

It’s hard to see an effective counter to this other than rapid-targeting, high-energy lasers, and neither Israel, nor the U.S. is at the stage of producing this type of weaponry in sufficient quantity and effectiveness to prevent a well-planned, coordinated attack.

Hopefully this initial probing by the Iranians will stimulate stepped-up R&D projects to protect against the following scenario.

Let’s say that a seemingly innocuous pleasure craft is outfitted with a hundred of these small drones, each carrying facial recognition software that targets the President and an explosive charge equal to one grenade.

