This Is What Is Guaranteed To Cause Major Chaos In 2018

On a day where stocks are soaring and almost everything else on the board is trading on the upside, it appears the central bank put is now in trouble and this will have serious ramifications in 2018.

Central Bank Put Is In Trouble

By Peter Boockvar, author of the Boock Report

February 12 ( King World News ) – Here is what Peter Boockvar wrote as the world awaits the next round of monetary madness: While stocks are getting a respite as it bounced like magic off its 200 day moving average on Friday and now is working off its oversold condition, there is no bounce to bonds at all. The 10 yr yield at 2.88% is sitting at what would be a closing multi year high…

Yields rose in Asia, are doing the same in Europe and spilling over to the US. There is also the growing realization of a blowing out of US government finances and the need to issue twice as much paper in 2018 relative to 2017 to pay for it at the same time foreigners are buying less (weak dollar doesn’t help) as is the Fed. The infrastructure proposal from the White House highlights this further. The key numbers for bonds this week will be CPI on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday.

