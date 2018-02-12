Greyerz – The World Is At A Major Inflection Point from King World News

On the heels of some serious volatility in global markets, today the man who has become legendary for his predictions on QE and historic moves in currencies, warned King World News that the world is now at a major inflection point.

February 12 ( King World News ) – Egon von Greyerz: “US economics is extremely predictable. It doesn’t matter who is president and what party they come from because every president will spend more money than the US can afford. On average, US Federal debt has doubled every 8 years since Reagan came to power in 1981. And Trump has just fulfilled the prediction. The budget deal that has just been agreed to is guaranteed to produce substantial deficits in coming years. The current year’s deficit might be just under $1 trillion but thereafter it is virtually guaranteed that the US will not have a budget deficit under $1 trillion for many, many years…

“During Bush Jr, debt went form $10T to $ 20T. Whether Trump will manage to keep below $28T by 2021 is questionable. What is more certain is that by 2025, whoever is president, debt will most certainly fulfill the historic trend of doubling every 8 years. That means a $40T debt in 2025.

The scenario to cause this huge debt is straightforward. Crashing bond and stock markets, high interest rates, high inflation leading to hyperinflation and defaults in the financial system. All that will result in massive money printing on a scale that has never been done in history. It would actually be a miracle if the US debt is only $40T in 2025. With hyperinflation, it could be multiples of that sum.

The signals that the markets have given in the last few weeks are a clear indication that the euphoric stage of the economy is coming to an end. It began with the biggest bubble in history starting to burst – Cryptocurrencies. In one month the market cap of this market more than halved from $835 billion to $395 billion.

Cryptos have been a wonderful speculation for the few that managed to cash in. But for many it has been a disastrous Ponzi scheme that will end in tears. Cryptos have nothing to do with real investments and even less to do with wealth preservation. There is nothing wrong with having a small flutter in a speculative instrument. Sadly though, many buyers of cryptos have been tempted to buy on credit and are sitting on major losses.

The fall in Cryptos is symptomatic of the end of an era. Compared to a $80 trillion global market, cryptos are insignificant. Stocks and cryptos have one thing in common, they both have a long way down from here. While cryptos will go to zero, stocks will go down in real terms by at least 90%. I say real terms because hyperinflation can take the nominal level of stocks a lot higher. Between 1929 and 1932 the Dow fell by 90%. On any criteria, the stock bubble is so much greater today so once this market has topped, the coming fall will shock the world.

