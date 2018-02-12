Gold Traders’ Report 021218 Video – Gold Bullion International – GoldSilver

Gold remained nervous and choppy overnight along with other markets in a range of $1316.05 – $1326.75. The yellow metal shot to its high early during Asian hours, taking out the double top at $1322-23 while fading a drop in the dollar from 90.35 – 90.07.

Weak openings to the NIKKEI (-3.5%) and the SCI (-0.3%) aided the move. However, global equity markets subsequently rallied (NIKKEI bounced to finish -2.3%, the SCI rebounded to end +0.78%, Eurozone shares jumped 1.1% – 1.5%, and S&P futures were +1.2%), aided by stronger reports on Chinese New Yuan Loans and Money Supply and a rebound in oil (WTI from $59.10 – $60.83, OPEC raises demand forecast).

This, along with a spike in the US 10-year yield to a fresh 4-year high at 2.902% (Trump announcing new infrastructure spending plan) lifted the dollar back to 90.33 – and pressed gold down to $1317.50 ahead of the NY open.

US stocks opened firmer, and strengthened into the afternoon (S&P +50 to 2671), with energy and financials leading gainers. The 10-year yield was a little choppy, dipping to 2.83% before climbing back to 2.865%.

The dollar declined along with the dip in yields (DX to 90.16), but was also pressured by some euro strength ($1.2234 – $1.2290). Gold advanced to $1326 in response, but was capped at its overnight high. Later in the afternoon, equities came off their highs, but still finished fairly firm (S&P +36 to 2655), with a pullback in oil weighing (WTI to $59.10).

The 10-year yield was steady between 2.855% – 2.865%, but the DX ticked lower (DX to 90.12), still pressured by the stronger euro (euro to $1.2297). Gold couldn’t capitalize on the weaker dollar, however, and drifted back to $1321.20. The yellow metal was $1321.50 bid at 4PM with a gain of $6.

Open interest was off 7.0k contracts, showing more long liquidation from Friday’s decline. In the past 5 sessions, open interest has declined over 36k as gold has fallen from the mid-$1340’s to the $1307 low last Thursday – much of it caused by liquidating longs. Volume was lower with 334k contracts trading.

Bulls were encouraged that gold posted a solid gain today, given the strong continued recovery in equities, and the US 10-year yield making fresh 4-year highs. They expect the DX to once again probe below 90 which should give gold a push through resistance at the old support area between $1326-29. Beyond next resistance at last Wednesday’s $1332 high, bulls point to a lack of significant resistance and see open field running until the $1346 high from 2/6.

