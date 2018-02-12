Why Fear in the Crypto Market Is Overblown by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

TDC Note – hmmmm… I thought the crypto crowd had killed all the so-called FUD – and was HODLing until they all went to zero. What changed? Now the market is supposedly filled with fear?!

####

Justin’s note: Over the last few months, we’ve shared many essays on the big opportunity in cryptocurrencies. With the recent sell-off, I wanted to get this new essay from Palm Beach Lettereditor Teeka Tiwari out to you as soon as possible.

Teeka knows more about the crypto market than anyone I know, and he explains below what you should be doing today…

By Teeka Tiwari, editor, The Palm Beach Letter

I’m sure you’re aware of the vicious sell-off currently going on in the cryptocurrency market.

But what you might not know is that this type of volatility isn’t new.

Even as recently as last March and September, we dealt with similar market meltdowns. What was especially tough for us was that our most important positions actually ended up dropping far lower than the general market.

At certain periods last year, we saw peak-to-valley drops of 67%, 73%, and 78% in some of my recommendations.

It was a bloodbath.

Hackers attacked Ethereum—my most important position… and the one I had staked my reputation on—every day. I can’t count how many times Ethereum forked its code to deal with various attacks.

Aside from the normal angry emails we receive when prices are tanking, I received many mocking emails from “friends” reveling in my perceived “misery.” More than one asked, “How are your ‘tulip bulbs’ doing?”

Then, like now, I knew the slings and arrows of the market would ultimately strengthen the entire crypto asset ecosystem.

Whether it was hackers trying to destabilize the Ethereum network or the Chinese government trying to ban exchanges, I’ve always known that the decentralized nature of crypto assets makes them very resilient to external threats.

That resiliency is what attracted me to bitcoin in the first place.

