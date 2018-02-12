Economy is GREAT! – Amazon Cuts 100s Of Jobs At Seattle Headquarters from ZeroHedge

Despite launching a bold new initiative to compete with ground carriers like UPS and posting openings for thousands of jobs in the Seattle headquarters, Amazon is taking the unusual step of laying off hundreds of corporate employees, what the Seattle Times describes as a “rare” cutback as the company continues to grow at a rapid clip.

Amazon tried to spin the cuts as necessary culling after an explosive hiring spree – its Seattle headquarters has gone from 5,000 employees to more than 60,000 since 2010, leaving several departments overstaffed and over-budget, according to the New York Times.

According to several employees, the rapid growth of the last two years left some units over budget and some teams with too much staff for their work. Amazon had implemented hiring freezes in recent months across several groups, a move that reduced the company’s open job listings in Seattle to their lowest level in years. In a statement, Amazon acknowledged the cuts. “As part of our annual planning process, we are making head count adjustments across the company — small reductions in a couple of places and aggressive hiring in many others,” a spokesman said. “For affected employees, we work to find roles in the areas where we are hiring.” Some employees have already been informed of the elimination of their roles, and layoffs are expected to be completed in the next few weeks, one of the people said.

But others see a more sinister motive…

As readers might recall, Amazon was the subject of an unflattering New York Times bombshell back in 2015 that described a workplace culture where employees were constantly pitted against each other, and managers were expected to be on call day and night. The culture reportedly emanated from Jeff Bezos himself, who has frequently pushed for the company to cull inadequate performers.

Amazon denied that story, but the Seattle Times says managers are under pressure from Bezos to weed out the lowest-performing employees…

A manager in one unit making cuts said his team was briefed that Bezos and the Amazon brass wanted to put more pressure on managers to weed out lower performers and enforce spending discipline after the rapid growth of recent years. “People are in terrible shape,” he said. “There is so much stress on campus.” The company has also recently instituted a mandate that managers who oversee other supervisors must have at least four people reporting to them. The aim, the company says, is to reduce layers of redundant management and keep the company flexible and fast-moving.

Typically, the company has several strategies for “managing out” weak performers without resorting to layoffs…

