UPDATE- Not Hazardous – Donald Trump Jr’s Wife Rushed to Hospital After Opening Envelope Containing White Powder (Video)

Donald Trump Jr’s Wife Rushed to Hospital After Opening Envelope Containing White Powder Video – DAHBOO

From ZeroHedge

Update: POWDER IN ENVELOPE TO TRUMP JR ISN’T HAZARDOUS, NYPD SAYS: RTRS

* * *

President Trump’s daughter-in-law was taken to a New York City hospital Monday after she opened an envelope containing an unidentified white substance addressed to the East 45th street Manhattan apartment she owns.

Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, opened the letter just after 10 a.m., three senior officials tell NBC.

Continue Reading / ZeroHedge>>>



Video Source

Sharing is caring!