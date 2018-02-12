Democrat: Trump Should Resign Or Congress Should Take Action by Mac Slavo – SHTFPlan

Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, a Senator from New York, claims that president Donald Trump should resign. She also said if he refused to do so, Congress should “hold him accountable.”

Gillibrand believes Congress should hold President Trump accountable for the numerous allegations (‘allegations’ being the key word here) of sexual misconduct leveled against him. “I think he should resign, and if he’s unwilling to do that, which is what I assume, then Congress should hold him accountable. We’re obligated to have hearings,” Gillibrand said in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes.

Gillibrand, who was among the first to call for former Senator Al Franken (D-Minn.) to resign due to sexual misconduct allegations, was also one of several Democratic senators who stated late last year Trump should resign due to sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign. But it’s fascinating that some forget allegations are just accusals, not guilty verdicts.

The report not only exposes the lengths that California lawyer Lisa Bloomwas willing to go to stop Donald Trump from becoming president, it also points to the fact that she herself was attempting to make money off accusations that Trump sexually assaulted multiple women. According to the report, Bloom’s efforts including arranging a liberal donor to pay off one of the accusers mortgage, offering to sell an alleged victims story to TV outlets, and even trying to secure a six figure payment for another women who eventually decided not to come forward with her supposed accusations. One of the Bloom clients who DID receive financial help in exchange for her allegations against Trump was New York City makeup artist Jill Harth who herself defended the revelations while claiming that the money had nothing to do with her coming forward in the first place. -SHTFPlan

If Trump does not resign, the senators and some of Trump’s accusers said Congress should investigate the claims of sexual assault. When asked on 60 Minutes by the leftist media, why it took until late last year to call for Trump to be held accountable, Gillibrand said “something changed” when he was elected, “and I think it changed for women.”

Trump went after Gillibrand on Twitter after she called for his resignation, saying she would “do anything” for campaign donations.

You Kristen Gillibrand are 100% hypocrite. You would have been under the desk for BillyBob Clinton! You took Clinton money for years knowing Bill’s history, that was PROVEN. You would have beaten down Bill’s accusers right beside Killary, who called them ‘bimbo eruptions’. https://t.co/C0BZiP26eI — Sharonsharon Bobaron (@SharonK57237517) February 12, 2018

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway criticized Gillibrand on Sunday for protecting and defending former President Clinton when he was accused of sexual misconduct. Conway wasn’t the only woman seeing the hypocrisy behind the Democrats’ petty actions. Gillibrand, who only recently said Bill Clinton should have resigned at the time of the Monica Lewinsky scandal, told 60 Minutes her perspective on the allegations against the former president has changed. “I think I’m not alone here. Like, how many of us were having this conversation even a year ago?” she said. “I think we’re all learning.”

She declined to say whether she’s spoken to the Clintons since she changed her stance, but added that Hillary Clinton is still her “greatest role model in politics.”

