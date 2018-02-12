The Deep State Pushes For A Major Conflict By Attacking (Video)
Trump sends the memo back that Schiff and others created because they purposely placed confidential information in the memo. Russia moves ahead with the peace plan in Afghanistan which leaves the deep state in trouble in another country.North Korea leader invites South Korea leader to visit. Manpads were delivered to the Kurds to fight the IS, but the IS does not have planes. The push is on to start a war, Israel bombs Syria and Syria shoots down an Israeli plane. The push is on by the deep state to bring the world to war.