When a Debt Driven Economy Runs Out Of Debtors Video – Silver Report

economic collapse news. What happens when a Debt Driven Economy Runs Out Of Debtors. That’s the problems we are going to have to deal with. Friday ended on hopes rescue was coming the problem is nothing is free. It takes enormous amounts of debt to keep this economy alive to create that kind of debt requires low interest rates. the problem is the well is dry. The problems have never been solved.



