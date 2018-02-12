Cold Steel’s Immortal by Pat Cascio – Survival Blog

The Immortal folding knife by Cold Steel may well be the most wicked knife they’ve ever produced to date. We’ll take a close look at it.

From the very start, Cold Steel www.coldsteel.com has been a force to be dealt with in the cutlery field. They became famous for their version of the fixed blade Tanto knife, and I longed to own one. It took quite some time for me to save up enough pennies to get one. But when I did, I was not disappointed in the least. Even today, the Cold Steel Tanto is the best of the best, when it comes to this design. Many have tried to copy it, all to no avail. I couldn’t tell you the number of forgeries I’ve run across over the years. Every last one of them was absolute junk!

Cold Steel Sets Gold Standard for Super Sharp Knives

I’ve stated this many times but will repeat myself. Cold Steel set the Gold Standard many years ago when it comes to producing super sharp knives. Everyone else had to start putting better edges on their knives or lose business. My long-time friend and Cold Steel’s owner, Lynn Thompson, knows more about knives than I’ll ever know. I respect him as a knife designer who knows what he’s doing.

The Immortal Folder

I received the Cold Steel “Immortal” folder some time ago for testing for this article. I’ll be honest; I’ve handled thousands of knives over the years, and some were pretty scary in design. However, nothing comes close to the Immortal when it comes to scary knives, in my humble opinion. When the blade is opened and locked tight with the Tri-Ad lock, the Immortal is just plain wicked. The blade design actually scared me to use it. There’s just something about it that makes it wicked looking.

I’ve cut myself more times than I care to count while testing knives over the past 25 years. Several times, it called for professional medical attention. Knowing this, there was no way I was going to let the Immortal get the best of me and cut me in any way, shape, or form. If it did, I knew a visit to the ER would have been in order. So, during my testing, I was extremely careful with the orientation of the blade when the knife was in use. Yes, it is “that” scary of a blade design, if you ask me.

The Immortal is designed by custom knife maker, Mike Wallace, and it is described as a “big and battle-ready tactical folder, that takes its inspiration from the infamous blades of the Roman Army.” I totally agree with this apt description. This just reminds me of a Roman short sword.

Overview

An overview is in order. While the blade is only four inches long, it appears much longer than that. The blade is wider than normal, too. It’s not all that much wider, but once again it appears very wide for a folding knife. Made out of Carpenter CTS XHP alloy stainless steel, which is very hardy stuff, the blade holds an edge for the longest time, too. The handle is five inches long and made out of G-10 material. My sample has the OD green color, but you can get one in desert sand color, if you like. There is an ambidextrous pocket/clothing clip. It can be moved from one side of the handle to the other. Overall length of the Immortal, when opened, is nine inches.

The Blade

The blade itself is a modified Tanto point, with an angular chisel ground false edge, giving it a very distinct shape. It’s a scary shape, if you will. The two-tone polish job on the angles of the blade really make it stand out of the crowd. It’s very nice and eye-catching. There is a thumb plate, which is used for opening the blade and designed by Andrew Demko. The blade is a little hard to open using your thumb. This is due to the Tri-Ad locking mechanism. But with practice, the blade can be opened easily and fast. You can also use the thumb plate to “snag” on your pocket as you draw the knife and pull to the rear a bit; and the blade will be opened when it is fully drawn from your pocket, fast, very fast!

