British Controlling Hand in Russiagate Exposed by Harley Schlanger – LaRouche PAC

Recent events in the ongoing “Russiagate” saga in the United States fully confirm what Lyndon and Helga Zepp LaRouche said when the anti-Trumpers first began peddling the “Russia meddled/Trump colluded” fairy tale about the 2016 presidential election: It is not Russia, they charged, but the British who attempted to rig the election, colluding with the Obama intelligence agency leaders and the Hillary Clinton campaign to defeat Donald Trump and sabotage his presidency. To end the coup danger, they added, the British must be exposed, and their operations in the United States must be permanently shut down. With the release of two memos in the last week, by Representative Devin Nunes and Senators Grassley and Graham, focused on the pivotal role of “former” MI6 operative Christopher Steele in the attempted coup against President Donald Trump, there is no longer any doubt that the LaRouches were right.

An article published February 7 on the Sic Semper Tyrannis blog of former intelligence officer Pat Lang echoes what the LaRouches have been saying since Trump’s election. The article, by a blogger under the name Publius Tacitus, is titled “Did British Intelligence Try to Destroy the Trump Presidency?”

Steele is the author of the dossier which alleges that, among other unproven charges, Russian President Putin has videos of Trump in a romp with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel, making Trump subject to “compromat” blackmail. Nunes, the Chair of the House Permanent Subcommittee on Intelligence (HPSCI) released his committee’s memo on February 2. It shows that top officials of the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ), including Director James Comey and DOJ officials Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein, approved the use of the Steele dossier, which they knew was a fraud, to obtain a warrant on October 21, 2016 from the super-secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (set up under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act—FISA), to spy on Carter Page, who had been an adviser to the Trump campaign. The filing with the FISA court was renewed three times. In using the dossier in their filing, the FBI/DOJ officials did not tell the court that Steele had been paid by the Clinton campaign to produce the anti-Trump report, nor that Steele was also getting paid by the FBI. Neither did they report that Steele had been terminated by the FBI when it was discovered he had unauthorized contact with the press, as he was trying to sell his report to U.S. media. It is a felony to misrepresent evidence in a petition to the FISA Court.

As whistleblower Bill Binney described it, the Nunes’ memo proves that the FBI knowingly used “paid propaganda” produced by one campaign “to go after another campaign” in their filing. Binney, a former top official in the National Security Agency, was targeted and persecuted by the FBI, and is therefore very familiar with their modus operandi. It is not just this intelligence, released by Devin Nunes and Senators Grassley and Graham, which has produced howls of protest from the anti-Trumpers, from the Democratic leader of the HPSCI Congressman Adam Schiff, and from media such as the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN. They after all, were part of the British operation against Trump and now stand exposed and vulnerable. So, too, John McCain, who was used to present additional Steele memos to the FBI and Comey in December 2016. McCain accused Nunes and others involved in exposing DOJ/FBI corruption as “doing Putin’s work for him.” What they legitimately fear is that the Nunes’ memo represents what Binney called “a crack” which opens a view into the “corruption in the ‘secret government’.” Continue Reading / LaRouche PAC>>>

