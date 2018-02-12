Bitcoin and Crypto Prices Being Manipulated Like Precious Metals? from Gold Core

Kerry Lutz of the Financial Survival Network (FSN) interviewed GoldCore’s Mark O’Byrne about the outlook for crypto currencies, financial markets and precious metals.

– Are bitcoin and crypto prices being manipulated like precious metals?

– Is there a coordinated backlash against bitcoin from JPM and powerful interests?

– 95% of cryptocurrencies and ICOs will likely go to zero

– Good cryptos will thrive, most will disappear in “massive creative destruction”

– Ponzi like nature of financial markets and fiat monetary system

– Fundamentals do not justify the massive gains in US stocks in recent years (near parabolic rise of over 300% in the S&P 500 since 2009)

– Is Plunge Protection Team (PPT) active in supporting markets?

– Retail investors including millennials piling into markets near top

– Smart money is reducing allocations to stocks and bonds; diversifying into gold

– Bitcoin is just nine years old and not proven store of value

– Gold proven store of value as seen in data, history and experience

– Gold backed crypto, crypto bullion, “digital gold” and “gold on the blockchain” has huge potential

– Perth Mint, Royal Mint, Royal Canadian Mint, LBMA and many others looking at blockchain

– Important blockchain solutions have full backing, transparency, security, stop the fraud and have customers interest at heart

– Important to own hard assets including physical gold and silver outside our digital financial and banking systems

Listen on BlogTalkRadio

