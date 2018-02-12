Bill Holter: Is Rothschild Going To Tank The Market To Punish Trump? Video sgtreport

The day the Nunes FISA memo was released, stocks plummeted 666 points. Was it a message to President Trump? Q anon thinks so, and so do I. Is Rothschild ready to tank the US stock market as way to punish Trump for daring to challenge the ruling elite and shadow government? Remember too that the 1988 cover of ‘the Economist’ predicted that 2018 would be a tumultuous year for the US Dollar. Bill Holter joins me to discuss.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!