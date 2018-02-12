55 Things Your Grandparents Lived Without — Can You? by: Kathy Bernier – Off the Grid News

I once heard a story about a young woman proudly showing off her new kitchen to her grandmother. The kitchen had the latest and greatest of everything—high-end range, refrigerator with water and ice through the door, gentle-glide drawers, and granite countertops.

As the older woman admired the kitchen, her granddaughter asked her, “Grandma, what is the thing you like most about it?”

“Running water,” the grandmother replied.

For me, that story has always reminded me to keep my blessings and challenges in perspective. Many of our grandparents grew up with what we would likely consider privation by today’s standards. Depending upon the ages of you and your grandparents, and on your family’s geography and lifestyle, it’s possible there is a wide gap between that which you take for granted and what your grandparents once lived without.

Assuming your grandparents were born somewhere between the end of the 19th century and the middle of the 20th, here are a few of the things many of us consider to be necessities today that our grandparents probably lived some or all of their lives without.

Personal computers. Actually, most people old enough to be parents today have lived at least part of their lives without home computers. Laptops. There’s a good chance that anyone born before the year 2000 has not always had one. Smart phones. We all remember life without smart phones. Tablets and other modern devices. Most of us remember when the word “device” didn’t have anything to do with communication. Voice-activated devices. Hey Alexa, how long ago were you invented? Mobile phones of any kind. Lots of us grew up without one. The Internet. Our grandparents probably grew up using encyclopedias, if they were lucky. Google. Most of us remember the teacher telling us to look words up in the dictionary. Cloud storage. Some of our grandparents might have thought humanity had gone ‘round the bend if someone told them they were storing photos in a cloud. YouTube. Mindblowing, when you think about it. Credit cards. The rule of thumb was once that if you didn’t have the money today, you didn’t buy it today. Debit cards. Our grandparents probably grew up on just cash and checks. Big houses. Homes are much larger than they once were. Multiple bathrooms in one home. Your grandparents likely got by with just one bathroom for the whole family to share. Indoor plumbing. Your grandparents might have even had to use an outdoor privy and lug water for washing.

