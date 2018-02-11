Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was on a “sedative-hypnotic” mind-altering psychiatric medication – autopsy report by: Mike Adams – Natural News

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was taking mind-altering psychiatric medications at the time he carried out the Mandalay Bay mass shooting, reveal autopsy records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Amounts of nordiazepam, oxazepam and temazepam, which are consistent with the anti-anxiety drug Valium, were found in his urine, a toxicology report shows,” the Review-Journal reports. No alcohol-related chemicals were found in the autopsy, according to the report.

The local paper also explains one of the documented side effects of taking psychiatric medications:

Diazepam is a sedative-hypnotic drug in the class of benzodiazepines, which studies have shown can trigger aggressive behavior.

Paddock’s blood also contained brain-damaging heavy metals like lead and mercury

Surprisingly, toxicology results also reportedly detected arsenic, lead, selenium and mercury in Stephen Paddock’s blood, according to the report. Mercury is well known to cause extensive neurological damage that can lead to aggressive, destructive behavior.

These findings only add to the mystery surrounding the Oct. 1 mass shooting tragedy, which nearly all intelligent observers who aren’t brainwashed by the fiction-pushing media have concluded could not have been carried out by a single individual.

Now, the fact that Paddock’s body carried notable levels of a sedative-hypnotic drugcombined with brain-damaging heavy metals (lead and mercury) only adds to skepticism about the official story.

Psychiatric drugs linked to nearly all mass shootings

Psychiatric medications, of course, are linked to the vast majority of so-called “mass shootings” that have taken place over the last two decades. See the PsychDrugShooters.com website for an exhaustive list of those events.

On the other hand, a single individual whose brain is poisoned with mind-altering drugs and heavy metals seems extremely unlikely to have been able to carry out the coordinated, precision-based attack that killed 58 people. It’s also apparent from the evidence found in Paddock’s room that his collection of gear, ammunition and tactical knowledge required months — if not years — of meticulous planning by someone well-versed in tactical engagements.

Adding to the skepticism surrounding the situation, the Las Vegas Police Department has been caught multiple times contradicting its own announcements and withholding important information from the public. Independent media reporter Shep Ambellas from Intellihub has perhaps offered the most ongoing coverage of the apparent cover-up, publishing articles like, “Vegas killer Stephen Paddock’s prostitute lover vanished before deadly shooting spree, said Paddock was under government mind control.”

Although I haven’t spent much time researching this cover-up, I’m the person who went public with the acoustic forensic analysis of the shooting, proving that more than one shooter was present. You can watch that video here:

Most likely explanation: The shadow government is covering up the truth, whatever it might be…

It’s unlikely, by the way, that “official sources” will ever reveal the full truth about what happened at Mandalay Bay. Never forget that ISIS claimed credit for the shooting, insisting that Stephan Paddock converted to a radical form of Islam before carrying out the murder.

There are anti-American elements operating inside the shadow government — sometimes called the deep state — that actively seek to obfuscate any evidence linking domestic terrorism to radical Islam. Many of those same deep state traitors, we now know, actively conspired to overthrow the American Republic by secretly spying on Donald Trump’s campaign team through the illegal acquisition of a FISA surveillance warrant.

Former President Obama, for example, was a practicing Muslim who accidentally let slip his “Muslim faith” in a televised interview with George Stephanopoulos:

Obama also ordered ISIS investigations shut down across the federal government, including ordering the destruction of an extremely valuable government database on Muslim extremists. That database was put together, in part, by a federal investigator named Philip Haney who worked for Homeland Security. He went public with all this on national TV, warning that the Obama regime interfered with the federal government’s intelligence operation that could have stopped other ISIS-inspired mass shootings:

The revelations contained in the recently released FISA memo reveal, without question, that the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is, at its highest levels, hopefully corrupt and dishonest. If they could cover up the attempted stealing of an American election by pro-Clinton deep state elements, altering the evidence of what happened in Las Vegas is child’s play.

The bottom line? The American people are being lied to about every significant event so that the “facts” might be twisted to support the totalitarian agendas of those who currently run things (including the news media). It’s also possibly, by the way, that we are being lied to about Stephen Paddock’s autopsy results as part of an effort to control the narrative.

For this reason, by skeptical of all official reports regarding such events. The only way I would be completely confident in the autopsy results is if I somehow got a sample of Paddock’s urine and tested it myself, in my own lab. (Somehow, I doubt federal authorities are going to send me that sample…)

