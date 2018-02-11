Has Strzok’s FBI Boss Turned Against the Coup? Video – Bill Still

Judge Jeanine appears to have heard through the grapevine that finally one of the FBI’s top brass has turned against the Clinton Crime Cabal that has otherwise dominated the 7th floor of the FBI building, turning the once vaulted Bureau into nothing less than a politically-motivated secret police for Obama and the Clintons.

Judge Jeanine and Rep. Stewart opened the interview with an explanation of what the desperate Dems on the Intel Committee did to their version of the memo – namely including classified material that they knew the President would have to redact, giving an opportunity to go on TV complaining about how the President is trying to hide the truth from the American people.



Video Source

Then suddenly the Judge asks about FBI assistant director of the FBI Headquarters (FBIHQ) CD in Washington, D.C., Bill Priestap, certainly one of the top 10 executives in the DC Headquarters, if not among the top five.

Preistap’s previous job had been as the head of the Counterintelligence Division in the New York Field Office.

Here’s what happens:

Sharing is caring!