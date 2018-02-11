Forbes FBI/DOJ Corruption Article Mysteriously Vanishes By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

One of the most definitive Annotated timelines, of “Biased FBI and DOJ Officials Broke The Law And Tried To Decide The Election,” published at Forbes on February 5, 2018, by Thomas Del Beccaro, who is an op-ed contributor at Forbes, has mysteriously disappeared off of Forbes website two days after it was published. No editors note has been offered explaining why the article vanished off the website, the URL simply brings up a 404 error.

Previously deleted articles from Forbes have offered notification at the URL as to why an article was removed, as shown by a note from a piece deleted back in 2015:

The original article still shows up in Google search results, at least for the time being, as shown in the screen shot below, but clicking those Forbes’ links brings us to the same 404 error page:

Cached and archived version are available, because the nothing can truly be disappeared off the internet once it goes viral, and this story did, with over 150,000 views on Forbes before they mysteriously deleted it, and more on Mr. Del Beccaro’s own website, Political Vanguard, where the article continues to be updated as new relevant information becomes public.

Mr. Del Beccaro shared his Forbes link via Twitter on February 5, 2018, and by February 7th, he was responding to a multitude of users that were saying the article vanished, by linking to his own website, stating “Thanks so much!! Here is the new home for the piece http://www.PoliticalVanguard.com . http://politicalvanguard.com/biased-fbi-and-doj-officials-broke-the-law-and-tried-to-decide-the-election-an-annotated-timeline/ …. PLS Share.”

The article is so detailed and sourced with hyperlinks to his assertions, showing the deep rot within the FBI and DOJ that attempted to subvert the will of the American people using their positions of power to clear Hillary Clinton of criminal charges in her private email server and sharing classified information on the unsecured server, while framing Donald Trump for the “Russian collusion” narrative, that high profile members of the media, such as chief political columnist of Politico Roger Simon, called it an “ABSOLUTE MUST READ> Best overall analysis of FBI/DOJ scandal so far with timeline,” and Glenn Reynolds from InstaPundit highlighted it, with other Twitter users referring to the piece by saying “great to see journalism is not completely dead,” and many, many more complimentary comments about it.

It truly is a must-read for all the information, laid out via a timeline, showing the insidious corruption within the Obama administration, the Clinton campaign and senior members of the FBI/DOJ, so it is highly recommended to read the entire piece, but the question here, is why did Forbes delete a piece that was garnering so much public attention, that was well sourced, providing their audience with a facts the liberal mainstream media will not report on?

