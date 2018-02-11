Except For Gold…The Big 6 Commodities Were Closed Lower Again by Ed Steer – GoldSeek

The gold price didn’t do much of anything anywhere on Planet Earth on Friday, but I suppose the reality of the situation was that it wasn’t allowed that luxury.

The gold price traded in a ten dollar price range yesterday — and the high and low ticks aren’t worth looking up.

Gold was closed in New York on Friday at $1,315.70 spot, down $2.60 on the day. Net volume was pretty heavy at just under 293,000 contracts.

Silver didn’t do much until shortly after 3 p.m. China Standard Time on their Friday afternoon. Then it began to head unsteadily lower, with every tiny rally running into the usual resistance from “all the usual suspects”. The low tick — and a new intraday low for this move down, was set at 1 p.m. EST — and once the COMEX closed, it rallied quietly until trading ended at 5:00 p.m. in New York.

The high and lows in this precious metal were reported by the CME Group as $16.405 and $16.13 in the March contract.

Silver finished the Friday session at $16.33 spot, down 6 cents on the day — and a new low close for this engineered price decline. Net volume was 73,000 contracts, plus there was about 36,000 contracts worth of roll-over/switch volume on top of that amount.

Platinum rose and fell five bucks between 6 p.m. EST on Thursday evening — and shortly before 11 a.m. CST on their Friday morning. It then chopped quietly sideways until the COMEX open at 8:30 a.m. in New York. The spoofing got started — and the algos got spun — and the $955 low tick came shortly before 1 p.m. EST. It was bounced off that low tick a number of times until the COMEX closed and, like silver, rallied until trading ended at 5:00 p.m. Platinum was down 15 bucks at its low tick, but closed down by ‘only’ 7 dollars at $963 spot.

Palladium was up four or five dollars by the Zurich open — and then jumped up a bunch more between 10 a.m. and 12 o’clock noon CET over there. From that juncture it was sold down to its low tick of the day, which came shortly after the Zurich close — and like platinum and silver, rallied quietly until trading ended at 5:00 p.m. EST in New York. Palladium finished the Friday session at $969 spot, up 17 bucks on the day.

The dollar index closed very late on Thursday afternoon in New York at 90.28 — and chopped quietly sideways until 1 p.m. China Standard Time on their Friday afternoon. It began to edge lower from there, only to get ‘saved’ for the fifth day in a row in the hour preceding the London open. And except for a 2-hour 25-basis point slide between noon in London — and 9 a.m. in New York, it chopped higher until the 90.56 high tick was set around 12:45 p.m. in New York. It began to chop lower from there at a similar pace to what it had risen earlier — and the dollar index finished the Friday session at 90.35 — up 7 basis points on the day.

But, like every other day this week, it would have crashed and burned if allowed to seek its true ‘intrinsic value’.

