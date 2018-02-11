CIA Paid Russians $100,000 for Anti Trump Video – Bill Still

You’ll never guess why NY Senator Chuck Schumer is holding up President Trump’s pick for ambassador to Germany?

Not because this guy, Richard Grenell, Trump’s pick for the new German Ambassador, will be the highest-ranking openly gay ambassador in US history, but because Grennell has made it known that he will bring an end to the CIA team in Germany who recently paid $100,000 to a shadowy Russian promising to reveal dirt on President Trump.

Once Grennel is confirmed, the CIA would have to report their activities in Germany to its new American ambassador.



Video Source

Yes, it’s true, our CIA paid (colluded with) a shadowy Russian intelligence agent and paid him in a suitcase full of cash, delivered to a 5-star Berlin hotel room in September – just 4 months ago. On top of that, the initial payment was supposed to be merely a down payment on a one million dollar payout to the Russian.

Several American intelligence officials were contacted by the New York Times for their story. The excuse for the deal with the Russian was that he was offering to return cyber tools stolen from the NSA, PLUS compromising material on President Trump.

What they got for their $100,000 down-payment was a mucky, 15-second video of a man talking to two women which even the New York Times admitted:

“No audio could be heard on the video, and there was no way to verify if the man was Mr. Trump.”

Sharing is caring!