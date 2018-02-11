China Blocking Bitcoin? While Russians Use Super Computer To Mine Cryptos Video – We Are Change

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange talks with Josh Sigurdson of World Alternative Media about the latest news in cryptocurrency and bitcoin. One of the biggest stories of the week has been the major dip in the stock market and jump in price of Bitcoin As well as major news coming from China and Russia in this space plus a lot more.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!