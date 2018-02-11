Charles Peralo: Crypto Currencies Will Get People Excited About Other Future Technologies Video – Wall St for Main St

During this 50+ minute interview, Charles talks to Jason about crypto currencies and initial coin offerings (ICOs) and how crypto and ICOs will get people excited about other new technologies coming in the future including augmented reality, virtual reality and AI.

Jason also asks Charles about wearables, robotics and automation, 3D printing, next generation nuclear power, quantum computing, and some biotechnology advances including stem cell advances.

If you enjoy learning about new technology this is an exciting interview about the future.



Video Source

