British Controlling Hand in Russiagate Exposed by Harley Schlanger – Rogue Money

Steele is the author of the dossier which alleges that, among other unproven charges, Russian President Putin has videos of Trump in a romp with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel, making Trump subject to “compromat” blackmail. Nunes, the Chair of the House Permanent Subcommittee on Intelligence (HPSCI) released his committee’s memo on February 2. It shows that top officials of the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ), including Director James Comey and DOJ officials Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein, approved the use of the Steele dossier, which they knew was a fraud, to obtain a warrant on October 21, 2016 from the super-secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (set up under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act — FISA), to spy on Carter Page, who had been an adviser to the Trump campaign.

The filing with the FISA court was renewed three times. In using the dossier in their filing, the FBI/DOJ officials did not tell the court that Steele had been paid by the Clinton campaign to produce the anti-Trump report, nor that Steele was also getting paid by the FBI. Neither did they report that Steele had been terminated by the FBI when it was discovered he had unauthorized contact with the press, as he was trying to sell his report to U.S. media. It is a felony to misrepresent evidence in a petition to the FISA Court.

Is The Steele Dossier Full Of “Russian Dirt” – Or British? https://t.co/JcmsvjkPjB — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 11, 2018

As whistleblower Bill Binney described it, the Nunes’ memo proves that the FBI knowingly used “paid propaganda” produced by one campaign “to go after another campaign” in their filing. Binney, a former top official in the National Security Agency, was targeted and persecuted by the FBI, and is therefore very familiar with their modus operandi. Disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told the committee in December 2017 that “no surveillance warrant would have been sought…without the Steele dossier information.” Fired former FBI Director Comey, who also approved the applications to the FISA Court, told a Congressional hearing in June 2017 that the Steele dossier was “salacious and unverified” — yet, knowing this, he signed off on the use of the Steele dossier in the FISA court filing!

Sharing is caring!