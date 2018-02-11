Abedin and Weiner Could Bring Down Hillary and the Entire Deep State by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

It is old news that former Congressman Anthony Weiner was arrested and is currently serving 21 months in prison for sexting a minor. The sexting, as serious as it is, is only the opening act for the serial criminality that is now being revealed in relation to Weiner and his computer crimes.

Alisha Sherron wrote a stunning article in which she documents the extent of Anthony Weiner’s complicity to various criminal factions, which have been exposed through contents on his computer and through various emails which have now become public.

The FBI Is Obstructing Justice, Again!

As Sherron notes, a ” list recently released to the public contains information on all of Anthony Weiner’s contacts; names, addresses, work, and so forth”. And would you care to guess who holds the evidence at the present time? It is being held by the FBI.

Through the release of the House Intelligence memos, it is quite clear that the FBI, under the leadership of Mueller and Comey have morphed the present day FBI into a criminal enterprise organization which routinely conceals evidence and obstructs justice and plays partisan politics while betraying the public trust. However, it is now clear that not everyone at the FBI is on board with the agenda. Therefore, as Sherron reasons, who else but FBI personnel could have leaked the following content. It is not possible for anyone else but an FBI informant to have released a list in which 639 people are connected to the email crimes of Clinton as well as being prominently listed in Weiner’s laptop. Incredibly, private contact information has been leaked as well for these exposed political figures.

Among those who have had their private information leaked from Weiner’s FBI controlled laptop are John Podesta, Al Gore, former Virginia Gov. Terry MacAuliffe, Hillary Clinton, George Soros and Tamera Luzzato. Luzatto’s name appearing in this list is particularily telling as Sherron notes:

…who previously wrote disturbing emails to John Podesta and operated a website where she solicited children in many inappropriate ways. From hot time with adults for “entertainment purposes” to just being an all-around creep, it’s no surprise that someone like Anthony Weiner would associate themselves with a known pedophile….

Please note, that many times during the so-called “Pizza-Gate scandal”, I revealed that an FBI source had revealed to me that Weiner’s laptop was connected to child-sex-trafficking and this conspiracy would eventually come back to roost on Clinton’s head. The Sherron article validates this claim made nearly a year ago.

Along the lines of child-sex-trafficking, the Soros connection with the Weiner laptop connects the dots. The fact that George Soros’s name appears on this site is no accident either with regard to crimes against children. In several articles, I have previously documented the financial relationship which exists between Soros and NAMBLA. For those that may not know, NAMBLA stands for the North American Love Boy Association whose banner phrase is “Sex before eight or its too late”. The first connection between Soros and NAMBLA appeared in print in 2010. It is a fact that Soros has donated millions to NAMBLA.

The MSM to the Rescue

Despite the overwhelming evidence that the illegal Clinton emails found on Weiner’s laptop are connected to various crimes including trafficking, the mainstream media has jumped into full defensive mode.

In the last 12 hours prior to this publication and just following the Sherron article, the Huffington Post, the Internet version of CNN, has jumped into full defensive mode with the following excerpt from a hastily prepared denial of Sherron’s claims:

…According to fringe sites, countless right-wing Twitter personalities, newfound Trump family friends Diamond and Silk, and r/TheDonald, someone just leaked all of former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner’s contacts with the promise of more to come. The most popular theory is that the leak was perpetrated by a rogue FBI agent. You can see the appeal of such a narrative to the modern conspiracist mindset: some lone G-man, defying the Trotskyist takeover of the bureau and owning the libs by revealing some phone numbers. Unfortunately for them, it’s bullshit…..

Is this how the Huffington Post refutes documented claims, they simply call it “BS” and it is supposed to fade away based solely on the opinion of the Huffington Post?

My most sincere apologies go out to the Huffington Post, however, I cannot verify even one aspect of the Huffington Post denial that this list came from a leaker inside of the FBI. The lack of professional integrity and substandard journalistic practices of the Huffington Post are stunning and very disturbing, hence, my comparison of this yellow journalistic source to CNN.

The CSS Reported In 2017 That Weiner and Abedin Would Turn State’s Evidence

Based upon evidence I received from an FBI informant, I published a prediction from an FBI source that Weiner and former top aid to Hillary Clinton, Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, would be forced to turn state’s evidence.

…Top Clinton aide, Huma Abedin, and Anthony Weiner are under intense scrutiny from the Attorney General’s office. At the center of the controversy is the delicate subject of child-sex-trafficking….Abedin are next on the investigative trail. Most likely, their lives are in danger. The sources that I speak with say federal protection is in order and immunity is in order if they are willing to turn state’s evidence in what could be the biggest scandal in American political history…. …Very soon, we may find out what Weiner hid on his computer as a deadan’s switch. Here is the story…..

This rabbit hold knows no end. Huma Abedin has documented ties to the world’s biggest terrorist organization, The Muslim Brotherhood.

In 2015, The Common Sense Show printed the following excerpt:

The embarrassed and disgraced wife of deposed Congressman, Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin, has undeniable family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. In an interview with FrontPageMag, anti-Islamist activist and author Walid Shoebat explained that Huma’s mother, Saleha Abedin, is and was deeply involved with the Muslim Brotherhood and that Huma’s brother, Hassan, is on the board of the Oxford Centre For Islamic Studies (OCIS) where he is a fellow and partners with other board members including “Al-Qaeda associate, Omar Naseef and the notorious Muslim Brotherhood leader Sheikh Youssef Qaradawi; both have been listed as OCIS Trustees.” Has the FBI stopped vetting Federal governmental employees in highly sensitive positions?

From this revelation made almost 3 years ago, we come back full circle to Trevor Louden’s work in which he identifies 80 Democratic Congressmen who have Muslim Brotherhood ties as well as belonging to front groups for the Communist Party. Former Congressman Alan West and as well as former representative Cynthia McKinney have validated Louden’s claim. Does anyone have any questions?

Conclusion

Despite the efforts to conceal the truth by such notables as Adam Schiff “for brains”, the Huffington Post and CNN, the trend curve that the Abedin and Weiner will one day be made to roll over on Hillary Clinton, is still trending very strongly in that direction.

When we add in the connection between former top Clinton aid, Huma Abedin, the treasonous nature of many Democratic leaders, as evidenced by their questionable affiliations comes into full view. No reasonable person could draw any other conclusion than the Deep State, who is dedicated to the eradication of the United Staes and the establishment of a New World Order, has taken over the leadership of the Democratic Party for this express purpose. These facts, through the released memos and revelations such as what appears in this article, speaks clearly to the heinous and treasonous nature of many of our Democratic Party leaders. Perhaps we should listen a little closer when the President labels someone a traitor.

Source Link – The Common Sense Show

