Wall Street, Manipulation and Lies…Oh My Video – ITM Trading

Is this the beginning of the visible fiat market collapse the central bankers have managed to postpone since 2008? Perhaps, time will tell. But frankly, at the least, this should be a wake-up call.

People want to ride the markets and believe they can get out just before a crash. Did you know in 2008? Did you know that January 28th the current market high? Did you sell your stocks on January 27th? Only if you were lucky.



Video Source

Personally, I’d rather be two weeks too early, than one second too late. If you have not done so already, take advantage of this gift and reposition your wealth into REAL assets that are the only undervalued monetary instruments on the planet…physical gold and silver.

