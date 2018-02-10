Stephen Leeb: Takedown Setting The Stage For “Goodbye US Dollar” As China To Revalue Gold Sharply Higher Audio Interview from King World News

As we end what has been a wild couple of weeks of trading, today one of the top money managers in the world told King World News that the takedown in the gold market is setting the stage for “Goodbye US dollar” as China is going to revalue the price of gold sharply higher.

Dr. Leeb is a registered investment adviser and has been managing big cap growth portfolios since 1999. Over the last decade, his independently-verified performance record has been ranked in the top 5 percent among peers according to Informa’s PSN manager database. Dr. Leeb is a New York Time’s Best Selling author, eight books total on investments and financial trends. His latest book, Red Alert: How China’s Growing Prosperity Threatens the American Way of Life (Business Plus, 2011).

Audio Interview Here>>>

