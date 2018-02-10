Shhh, The Deep State Was Just Duped (Video)
The deep state has been duped, the plan set forth between China and Russia is working, this was the double freeze plan. North Korea stopped testing and the US stopping have drills. The French see no evidence that Syria used chemical weapons, the deep state is still pushing their agenda.
The attack on the coalition forces was completely fabricated, the deep state used this plan back in 2016 when they attacked the Syrian Army, they are now using the same tactic but the story is falling apart very quickly. There is a high probability that the deep state might try something during the Olympics.