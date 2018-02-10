ROTHSCHILD GENOCIDE: INNOVATING THE POPULATION TO ZERO — Deborah Tavares Video – sgtreport

Deborah Tavares exposes the trans humanist genocidal plan to drastically reduce the US population through globalist policies including UN Agenda 21, smart cities, 5G and directed energy weapons. The scope and horror of what is unfolding will leave you seething with anger. But it’s not too late – if we educate our friends and neighbors and take action to stop this madness, now.



Video Source

