Report: The CIA Tried To Buy Dirt On President Trump From A Shady Russian Operative Who They Paid $100k In Cash by Alex Thomas – SHTFPlan

Another day, another revelation that elements of the United States intelligence community have been, and may still be, actively working against President Donald Trump.

This time the news comes in the form of a shocking article from The New York Times that paints a clear picture of a CIA determined to obtain dirt on the democratically elected president, even if they had to use dubious Russian sources in order to do so.

The report, while openly attempting to portray the American intelligence operatives as the good guys, nonetheless reveals that the CIA paid $100,000 last year to a Russian operative who had claimed he could provide derogatory information about Trump, including a fake new video tape of him with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room.

The Daily Caller reports:

American spies made contact with the Russia early in 2017 after he offered to sell the Trump material along with cyber hacking tools that were stolen from the National Security Agency that year, according to The Times. U.S. intelligence officials told The Times they were so desperate to retrieve those tools that they negotiated with the operative for months despite several red flags, including indications that he was working in concert with Russian intelligence. Another red flag was the Russian’s financial request. He initially sought $10 million for the information but dropped the asking price to $1 million. After months of negotiations, American spies handed over $100,000 in cash in a brief case to the Russian during a meeting in Berlin in September. The operative also offered documents and emails that purported to implicate other Trump associates, including former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. But The Times viewed the documents and reported that they were mostly information that is already in the public domain.

The report also makes clear that the Russian had direct ties to organized crime and may have been an intelligence agent himself. To make matters worse, the video he was shopping was dubious to say the least.

The Russian, who has ties to organized criminals and money launderers, showed the video purported to be Trump to a Berlin-based American businessman who served as his intermediary to the CIA. But according to the Times, the footage and the location of the viewing raised questions about its authenticity. The 15-second clip showed two women speaking with a man. It is not clear if the man was Trump, and there was no audio. The Russian also showed the video to his American partner at the Russian embassy in Berlin, a sign that the operative had ties to Russian intelligence.

Interestingly, the story also revealed that at least four other Russian operatives have offered to sell dirt on Donald Trump, which makes directly clear that elements of Russian aren’t working with the president but are rather working with the deep state to take him out!

Four other Russians with ties to the spy world have surfaced over the past year offering to sell dirt on Trump that closely mirrors allegations made in the dossier, according to the article. But officials have reason to believe that some of sellers have ties to Russian intelligence agencies. The Times also provides new details on Cody Shearer, a notorious operative close to the Clintons. Shearer was recently revealed to have shopped around a so-called “second dossier” prior to the campaign which mirrored the sex allegations of the Steele report. According to The Times, he has criss-crossed Europe over the past six months in an attempt to find video footage of Trump from the Moscow hotel room. Shearer claimed to have information from the FSB, Russia’s spy service, that a video existed of Trump with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room.

As noted above, another day, another revelation that the deep state is actively working with the Russians to hurt President Trump even as the mainstream media continues to lie to the American people about Trump himself working with said Russians.

This is a true bombshell and, despite denials from the CIA, shows that elements of American intelligence have continued to try to take out Donald Trump, even after he took office.

