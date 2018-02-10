New Developments In The Presidential Scandal That Rocked South Korea by Elizabeth Vos – DisObedient Media

As new charges are brought against South Korea’s former President Park Geun-hye, the Chairman of Samsung has been named a suspect in a multi-million-dollar tax-evasion case. The latest developments represent the continuation of previous scandals that ultimately saw Park ousted from the South Korean Presidency and the heir of Samsung jailed for over a year.

Earlier this month, The Straits Times reported that additional charges had been brought against the former South Korean President, who is in custody while her corruption trial continues. The Straits Times added: “The latest charge accuses Park of violating electoral laws by secretly aiding and funding campaign preparations for her political allies ahead of a 2016 general election.”

Disobedient Media previously reported on the Presidential scandal that unfolded in South Korea in late 2016. As this author noted, a great deal of the ire the South Korean populace unleashed against former President Park Geun-hye stemmed from her bungling of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster that resulted in the deaths of over 300 South Korean high school students.

Disobedient Media related that President Park Geun-hye’s whereabouts were unknown during seven crucial hours on the day of the Sewol disaster, and that the mysterious gap in the record was officially investigated the South Korean Parliament. The President’s explanation was eventually dismissed by the court as insufficient. Despite numerous parliamentary hearings, South Korean authorities have been unable to determine Park Geun-hye’s whereabouts on the day of the tragedy.

Speculation ran rampant as to the cause of Park’s inexplicable absence during the disaster. The rumors became so intense that press reports indicate the then-President was forced to deny that she was partaking in a ritual at the time that the ferry sank.

Despite all this, it was not until years after the Sewol disaster that Park’s Presidency finally sunk under the weight of additional allegations of corruption stemming from leaked emails in late 2016. The documents revealed an unusual relationship between Park and her close advisors, principally Choi Soon-sil. Choi is the daughter of a religious figure described in a Wikileaks cable as a Korean “Rasputin,” who was also extremely close to Park before his death.

The New York Times wrote regarding Choi Soon-sil’s father: “Mr. Choi, a shadowy figure with several pseudonyms, was believed by many to have exercised a Rasputin-like power over Ms. Park and to have used it to collect bribes. He died in 1994.” Press outlets including CNN also applied to the moniker to his daughter Choi Soon-sil.

