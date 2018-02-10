Man claims grandfather witnessed three military helicopters firing from different positions on the night of 1 Oct. massacre By Shepard Ambellas – Intellihub

Several eyewitness reports emerge suggesting that three black military helicopters were deployed and airborne on the night of the massacre

A man by the name of Josh Boultinghouse claims that his grandfather told him that three military helicopters were flying around on the night of the 1 October massacre and were firing what appeared to the elderly man to be “dummy-fire” while all three aircraft all took separate positions.

The man said that his grandfather witnessed what he described as a “movie shoot” within a 5-mile radius of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s not yet known if the man’s grandfather fully confirmed if the three aircraft were indeed firing blank rounds or live ones. It’s possible that his mind just thought it was dummy-fire due to the rarity of the circumstances.

Additionally, another local eyewitness has confirmed with Intellihub that what appeared to be three “long and sleek” Hummingbird A-160T “solid-black” helicopters were flying low, in a tight triangle formation, west to east, at sunset on the night of the 1 October massacre.

The three drone craft were spotted flying parallel with Tropicana Avenue, just to the north and may have entered the city from Blue Diamond.

Could the three drone aircraft have been running reconnaissance several hours before the shooting?

As a side note, Douglas Haig, the Mesa, Arizona man who sold the alleged shooter Stephen Paddock tracer rounds, the same man that was recently indicted for manufacturing armor-piercing ammunition, was also the Senior Engineer of the A-160 drone helicopter program, as Intellihub reported on 30 Jan. The very same aircraft spotted by an eyewitness at sunset.

The eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Intellihub exclusively in an electronic message:

Sharing is caring!