The list of current or soon to be ICO'd gold backed cryptocurrencies is now at 31 by Ken Schortgen, Jr.

With the understanding that cryptocurrencies and the tokenization of things are pretty much here to stay, there appears to be a new gold rush taking place that is not occurring in locales like California or Alaska, but in the cyber world of the Blockchain.

Gold backed cryptocurrencies really took off in 2017 as cryptocurrencies as a whole grew from just over 600 at the start of the year, to finish out 2017 with nearly 1400 different ones. And so far in 2018 it doesn’t appear that this trend is ending anytime soon as the number of gold backed cryptos has risen to an astounding 31 different ones

List of Gold Backed Cryptocurrencies:

Airgead

ANTHEM (AGLD)

AurumCoin (AU)

AurusGold (AWG)

BullionCoin (XAAU)

CURRENSEE (CUR)

Darico (DRC)

DigixGlobal (DGX and DGD)

DinarDirham (DNC)

Flashmoni (OZT)

Gold Bits Coin (GBeez)

Gold Cryptocurrency (GOLDC)

GoldBase (ABG)

Goldbloc

GoldBlocks (GB)

GoldCrypto (AUX)

GoldMineCoin (GMC)

GoldMint (MNTP)

HelloGold (HGT)

IC3 Cubes (IC3)

OneGram Coin (OGC)

Orocrypt (OROC)

OZcoinGold (OzGLD)

PureGold (PGT and PGG)

Reales (RLS), Darico (DRC)

Royal Mint Gold (RMG)

Sudan Gold Coin (SGC)

X8currency (X8C)

Xaurum (XAUR)

XGold Coin (XGC)

ZenGold (ZGC)

A few of the above-mentioned gold-backed cryptocurrencies are currently in the initial coin offering (ICO) stage. The gold-backed cryptocurrency ICOs list includes the following:

Darico (DRC)

Flashmoni (OZT)

Gold Bits Coin (GBeez)

PureGold (PGT and PGG)

Reales (RLS)

