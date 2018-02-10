Killer Targets Homeless in Las Vegas – Las Vegas Shooting – Part 90 Video – Blackstone Intelligence Network

TDC Note – What’s odd about this situation is there has been zero mention or coverage in the national media. I don’t remember seeing/hearing/reading any stories about a serial killer in Las Vegas. Wonder why?

#####

In less than two weeks, a serial killer has shot 4 homeless people in Las Vegas. Is it related to the Las Vegas Shooting? I address that issue – as well as mentioning some upcoming videos and events.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!