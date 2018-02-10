Keiser Report: Worrying Signs Video Source – RT

TDC Note- Russiaphobia reaches new height – youtube is publishing what appears to be some type of warning under this video that states the following –

RT is funded in whole or in part by the Russian government –

I presume they want you to know you are a communist if you watch material published by RT and you will be placed on an NSA watch list.

I wonder if Adam Schiff, (D-Ca) knows he was on Russian state sponsored TV discussing U.S. national security issues?

And of course it’s a link to help inform you of something – I didn’t bother clicking it but I feel confident several of you will. Let me know if there is anything other than the usual “are you terrified” info provided to help “protect the children” nonssense.

####

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the ‘unreal’ flows into ETFs in January as the Atlanta Fed predicts a 5.4% GDP number for Q12018. Despite that, markets continue to show worrying signs of volatility around the world and, in Hong Kong, there are reports of massive outflows of cash at ATMs in the territory. In the second half, Max interviews Mish Shedlock of MishTalk.com about this take on the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast of 5.4% and the Bank of Japan’s wacky offer to spend ‘unlimited amounts’ buying 10-year bonds.



