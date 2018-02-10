Gerald Celente – When Gold Shines, the Market will Turn Red (Video)

Gerald Celente

Gerald Celente, who developed the Globalnomic® methodology to identify, track, forecast and manage trends, is a political atheist. Unencumbered by political dogma, rigid ideology or conventional wisdom, Celente, whose motto is “think for yourself,” observes and analyzes the current events forming future trends for what they are — not for the way he wants them to be. And while Celente holds a U.S. passport, he considers himself a citizen of the world. The Trends Journal® is the world’s number one source for information about the most important trends shaping the future. Four times a year, we show you how these trends will affect your life, how to profit from them, and how to avoid strategic pitfalls. Regardless of your business or profession, the Trends Journal® provides insights, strategies and opportunities to help you navigate these treacherous, unprecedented times.