Deutschebank Shares Slide As Major Chinese Financiers Begin US Real Estate Firesale! Video – Silver Report

One of Deutschebank’s Major Shareholders has just hit a wall HNA has defaulted on several obligations and being one of the major banks financiers it has spooked investors. HNA has several real estate investments in major areas and has announced it is going to begin to liquidate it’s investments. Bankruptcy can have that effect on you sometimes.

