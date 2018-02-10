Deep State is A 4th Branch of Government Video – Bill Still

Tucker interviewed Professor Stephen Cohen, maybe the most famous Russia scholar in the United States.

He said that the Steele dossier is not credible and was never endorsed – as we were told one year ago – by 17 intelligence agencies. In fact, it was endorsed by zero intelligence agency. According to Prof. Cohen:

“It was just a few guys at the top.”

He told Tucker that much of the Steele dossier was not secret spy info, but taken from public source Russian language newspapers at the time.

Prof. Cohen also says he is concerned that if this Deep State illegality is not fully rooted out and appropriately punished, that it will represent a 4th branch – a hidden branch – that through their extraordinary tools of intelligence and spy tradecraft is attempting to tell the American people who to vote for. Really sober and excellent interview”



Video Source

