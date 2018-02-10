British Intelligence Now Shown Leading The Coup Against Trump; We Can Defeat Them by Harley Schlanger – Rogue Money

Wow! -Senator Mark Warner got caught having extensive contact with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch. Warner did not want a “paper trail” on a “private” meeting (in London) he requested with Steele of fraudulent Dossier fame. All tied into Crooked Hillary. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2018

In six months, the pamphlet from the LaRouche Political Action Committee exposing the history of Robert Mueller, the “amoral legal assassin” deployed to remove Donald Trump from the Presidency, has circulated widely and had an enormous impact.

Now, with parts of the “get-Trump” force thoroughly discredited, it is possible to go for the very head of the beast — British intelligence and the British geopolitics which President Trump threatens to overthrow.

The pamphlet stated boldly from the first, that Mueller and the entire drive to stop Trump, since 2015, was coming from British intelligence and the British “imperial” oligarchy.

The last 48 hours have seen it revealed, by the British Foreign Office in a court case in London and by The Washington Post in a lengthy article, that not just “former” MI6 agent Christopher Steele’s dossier, but multiple British intelligence assets are involved — as is the Foreign Office — and are deployed from the top to get Trump. And deploying them at the top? “Former” chief of MI6 Sir Richard Dearlove. The same Dearlove who commissioned his own infamous “dossier” for Tony Blair, which “proved” Saddam Hussein had nuclear and chemical weapons!

That dossier disgraced Secretary of State Colin Powell and launched the disastrous Cheney-Bush 2003-2011 invasion of Iraq. This British campaign, using the “Steele dossier,” was intended to dictate to the United States that it was not permitted to have a President who wanted cooperative relations with Russia or China.

