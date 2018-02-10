Axel Merk: ‘Lot of Damage to Be Caused’ before New Fed Chief Will React Podcast – Money Metals

Later in today’s program we’ll hear from Axel Merk of Merk Investments. Axel gives a wonderful explanation of what’s behind this week’s wild market action, weighs in on gold’s role as a safe haven in the midst of potential chaos and tells us why he believes volatility his here to stay. Don’t miss a fantastic interview with Axel Merk, coming up after this week’s market update.

Well, there were few places for investors to hide this week. Stocks, bonds, and to a lesser extent precious metals all got hit with selling.

On Monday, the stock market had one of its biggest volatility spikes and worst point drops in years. Gold prices held firm on Monday but succumbed to selling later in the week.

As of this Friday recording, the yellow metal comes in at $1,314 an ounce, down $19 or 1.4% for the week. Although down in terms dollars, gold prices are higher in terms of the Dow Jones Industrials. The Dow to gold ratio is lower by about 4% this week and now trades around 18 to 1.

It’s too early to call a major trend change in the ratio, but it certainly has the potential to fall a lot further. The Dow/gold ratio bottomed at 6 to 1 in 2011 when gold prices peaked at $1,900 an ounce. And the ratio hit rock bottom at 1 to 1 way back in 1980. Gold prices had hit a secular high on stagflation fears as silver prices touched nearly $50 an ounce.

Silver can now be had for an incredible bargain at just $16.28 per ounce spot price. The white metal is down 35 cents or 2.1% this week and is attracting more bargain hunters. Money Metals Exchange has seen an increase in gold and silver buying in recent days amidst the flight from equities as well as crypto-currencies.

In previous podcasts, we noted that margin debt was at all-time highs and stock valuations were at bubble levels. Yet markets kept moving modestly higher week after week, with the mainstream financial media and the White House celebrating each new milestone. Investors got complacent and became oblivious to the risks inherent in the stock market.

This week has certainly served as a reality check.

It’s an interesting coincidence that Monday’s selling occurred just as new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell officially took over from Janet Yellen. If Powell had hoped markets would greet him with a rally of approval, he certainly got a reality check of his own!

Now the question is whether Powell will continue with Yellen’s gradual interest rate hikes. The next one had been due in March. Just a week ago, futures markets were pricing in a March rate hike at a near certainty. Now suddenly there is a 30% chance the Fed won’t hike in March and a 50% chance they won’t hike this summer, according to prognosticators.

But what precipitated the heavy selling in the stock market over the past few days was the steady rise in long-term interest rates. Rates reached a tipping point for some traders, and that’s all it took to spark a bout of deleveraging.

Of course, the Fed doesn’t directly control long-term rates, but it can certainly influence them with bond purchases or sales.

Long-term interest rates have been rising in part due to concerns over inflation and also because of Uncle Sam’s deteriorating fiscal outlook. The expected jump in economic growth this fiscal year from tax cuts is being financed by new debt creation. The U.S. Treasury Department announced it expects to borrow an additional $955 billion this fiscal year. That’s a HUGE jump from the $519 billion deficit the government ran last year.

We’re facing trillion dollar deficits even in the context of a rosy economic outlook. It’s difficult to imagine what will happen when the next recession hits… or if the current correction in equity markets accelerates into a full blown financial crisis.

For now, it’s just a correction. When the selling abates and the volatility dampens down, investors will have to re-assess where they want to deploy capital. Will they plough it right back into the stock market? Put it into bonds? Or diversify into precious metals?

Gold and silver tend to exhibit near zero correlation to conventional financial assets. That makes them ideal for portfolio diversification in turbulent times like these. You may even want to increase your position in case these market tremors mean we’re headed for disaster.

Whether the chorus of the preceding song by Steve Dore rings true or if markets stabilize from here, investors should definitely stand up and take notice about the warning signs we’ve been seeing in the financial world this week. Having some financial insurance in the form of physical gold and silver just makes plain sense at all times, but especially now.

Well now, for more on the risks ahead and the likelihood of ongoing market volatility, let’s get right to this week’s exclusive interview.

Mike Gleason: It is my privilege now to welcome in Axel Merk, President and Chief Investment Officer of Merk Investments and author of the book Sustainable Wealth. Axel is a highly sought-after guest at financial conferences and on news outlets throughout the world, and it’s great to have him back on with us. Axel, it’s a real pleasure to speak with you again, and thanks for joining us. Axel Merk: Oh, it’s good to be with you. MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>

