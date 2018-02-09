What is Venezuela’s Petro? It’s socialism to bitcoin’s rescue by Ramin Mazaheri – The Greanville Post

“The Petro is immune to inflation, because like all good cryptos it has a fixed total: 100 million petros. Inflation is thus impossible…”

The simplest way to answer that question is: The Petro is a bond sale for foreign investors, with the proceeds going to pay the infrastructure costs required to implement the first-ever mass national adoption of crypto-currency.

Now that is a government taking on “good debt”, unlike the West’s banker bailouts….

It should be no surprise that Venezuela will be the first to unleash the democratic, anti-capitalist and anti-imperialist capabilities of bitcoins: it’s not as if 25-year old California capitalists ever saw bitcoins as anything other than a way to make untaxed profits and to retire early.

The difference between Venezuela and other socialist-inspired countries – Cuba, Iran, China, etc. – is that Venezuela never had a revolution to sweep out the feudal-inspired aristocrats and their limited, bourgeois/West-European democracy. That’s why the creation of the Petro appears like the most revolutionary, progressive and combative move that Venezuela has ever made.

On February 20 they will begin the pre-sale of what has the potential to be the largest ICO (Initial Coin Offering) ever, multiplied by 10. It has the potential to raise $6 billion, which would almost equal the sum of all ICOs in 2017. It would instantly become a top 10 crypto.

Newsworthy? Oh yes, and on far more than just the business page.

Ponzi scheme untethered from reality? Hardly: A total of 100 million Petros will be created, which will be tied to the price of oil (currently around $60 per barrel). This will keep the price stable.

If it works, the results are quite serious: Venezuela, shut out from the bond market due to immoral American sanctions and international compliance with the blockade, will have a way to raise funds…and thus stop starving.

Not quite as important as avoiding starvation – which the ancient Greeks called the cruelest death – Venezuela could potentially wind up with 5% of the world’s supply of Ethereum: that’s not just the best long-term investment currently available, probably, but they would help secure the overall crypto market by becoming one of the most powerful controllers of Ethereum’s price.

Wow, that’s big for Venezuela…and we haven’t yet discussed the global implications.

The Petro is specifically backed by 5 billion barrels of the Ayacucho block in the Orinoco reserve. Venezuela has 300 billion known reserves, so this is a drop in the bucket; also, acquiring $6 billion, in a country which owes $140 billion in foreign debt, is another drop in the bucket. So the Petro will not “save” or “break” anything (let’s try to hear the word “bitcoin” and not immediately begin thinking so over-dramatically…). Looking at the cash and the oil totals misses the reason why the Petro is so important.

