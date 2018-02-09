Tucker – The Steel Dossier is All They’ve Got Video – Bill Still

We learned a lot about the basis for the FISA Warrant that allowed the FBI to bug Trump tower in the last weeks of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Think about it. The first time we heard these words out of Trump’s mouth – or should I say tweeter – it was literally too incredible to be true – but it now is not only confirmed to be true, but the sanctity of the FISA court system and the FBI has now been shredded to no less esteem that a kangaroo court. Unbelievable.

Tucker Carlson and Rep. Matt Gates of Florida try to boil it all down to something that the average person can take in.



Video Source

I’m still reporting from outside of the one-time free-speech capitol of the world. Good day.

Sharing is caring!