Stock Selling Unleashed! by Adam Hamilton – Zeal

The unnaturally-tranquil stock markets suddenly plunged over this past week. Volatility skyrocketed out of the blue and shattered years of artificial calm conjured by extreme central-bank distortions. This was a huge shock to the legions of hyper-complacent traders, who are realizing stocks don’t rally forever. With stock selling unleashed again, herd psychology will start shifting back to bearish which will fuel lots more selling.

As a contrarian student of the markets, I watched stocks’ recent mania-blowoff surge in stunned disbelief. On fundamental, technical, and sentimental fronts, the stock markets were as or more extreme than their last major bull-market toppings in March 2000 and October 2007! I outlined all this in an essay on these hyper-risky stock markets on 2017’s final trading day. The ominous writing was on the wall for all willing to see.

January’s extreme surge in the US stock markets made this selloff case even more likely. Mid-month in another essay I warned, “The stock markets are now dangerously overbought, implying a major selloff is probable and imminent. … Such extremes are very unusual and never sustainable for long, signaling major selloffs looming.” So the fact these crazy stock markets finally rolled over wasn’t a surprise at all.

But I was awestruck at the sheer violence of what happened last Friday and the subsequent Monday, it was very odd. Even though the countless market extremes argued strongly for a major selloff, they tend to be much more gradual initially off bull-market peaks. So it was fascinating to watch all this unfold in real-time with my data feeds and CNBC. Students of the markets live for anomalous exceedingly-rare events!

The igniting catalysts were multilayered. The US flagship S&P 500 broad-market stock index (SPX) had blasted to a dazzling new all-time record high on Friday January 26th. It was stretched a mind-boggling 14.0% over its key 200-day moving average, which itself was high and steeply rising! The 8.9-year-old stock bull that had powered 324.6% higher felt unstoppable. Traders were universally convinced it would continue.

But just a couple trading days later on Tuesday January 30th, significant selling emerged. That morning Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JP Morgan declared they were going to form a healthcare company. That unanticipated news way out of left field crushed the major healthcare stocks, hammering the SPX 1.1% lower. That was actually a significant down day by recent standards, the worst seen since mid-August.

With euphoric bullish psychology dented, Jobs Friday arrived a few trading days later on February 2nd. That official monthly US jobs report saw a modest headline beat, but the big news came on the wages front. Average hourly earnings beat expectations by climbing 2.9% year-over-year, the hottest read on wage inflation since June 2009. That triggered inflation fears with the 10-year Treasury yield already at 2.78%.

Higher prevailing interest rates are a huge problem for bubble-valued stock markets. The SPX had just left January with its 500 elite component stocks sporting a simple-average trailing-twelve-month price-to-earnings ratio way up at 31.8x! Historical fair value is 14x, twice that at 28x is formal bubble territory. In a higher-rate environment, extreme valuations are far harder to tolerate. So the stock markets sold off.

A week ago Friday the SPX slid all day long to close at a major 2.1% loss. That proved its biggest down day since way back in September 2016, before Trump won the election and the resulting extreme stock rally first on Trumphoria and later on taxphoria. Something was changing, the unnaturally-low volatility regime was crumbling. That left speculators and investors alike very nervous heading into last weekend.

It had been an all-time-record 405 trading days since the SPX’s last 5% pullback, unbelievably extreme. So that selloff really struck a nerve, I started to hear from casual acquaintances I hadn’t spoken to for years. At a friend’s Super Bowl party Sunday night, once the guests I didn’t know found out what I do for a living I felt like a celebrity. We spent the first quarter talking about the markets, people were really concerned.

Monday the 5th was extraordinary, a record day in some respects. SPX futures were down less than 1% in pre-market trading, nothing wild. But once the US stock markets opened, the selling started gradually snowballing. It greatly intensified around 3pm, with the SPX plunging from -2.3% to -4.5% on the day in literally 11 minutes! There was no news at all, it simply looked and felt like cascading stop-loss selling.

All prudent traders put trailing stop-loss orders on their stock positions. They are an essential measure to manage risk. Once a stock falls a preset percentage from its best level achieved during a trade, that position is automatically sold. In big stock-market selloffs, as stop losses are sequentially hit they feed into the ongoing selling. The more stocks fall, the more stops triggered, the more sell orders fuel the maelstrom.

The SPX bounced a bit, but still plunged a whopping 4.1% on close Monday! That was a serious down day by any standard, actually the worst since way back in mid-August 2011 which followed Standard & Poor’s downgrading US sovereign debt. Everyone takes notice when stock markets suffer their biggest daily drop in 6.5 years. That really changes collective psychology, shattering the euphoria rampant in January.

But amazingly that SPX plunge wasn’t the most-interesting thing Monday. The implied volatility on SPX options is tracked in the famous VIX fear gauge. It skyrocketed a stupendous 125.8% higher that day, its largest daily spike ever witnessed! That wreaked colossal havoc in the short-volatility market. Since Trump’s election win, more traders and capital have flocked to bet on the idea that volatility will keep falling.

Students of market history knew that was an absurd bet before Monday’s spike. Stock-market volatility has always been cyclical, just like stock prices. Exceptionally-low or -high volatility levels always mean revert back to normal. So betting that the record-low stock volatility in recent months would keep going even lower was a foolish, suicidal bet even before Monday. That epic VIX spike totally gutted these guys.

There are, or were, extraordinarily-risky inverse-VIX exchange-traded notes. These were designed to rally when volatility fell, some even with leverage which traders liked to further amplify with their own margin. One of the leading inverse-VIX ETNs was XIV, which is VIX spelled backwards. It had closed at $129.35 per share on Thursday February 1st, but by this Tuesday it had imploded 94.3% in a termination event!

All these inverse-VIX ETNs were shorting VIX futures, so they had to become massive buyers on that sharp SPX selloff to close out those devastated positions. On Monday the banks sponsoring these crazy ETNs had to buy an extreme record 282k VIX futures contracts! That catapulted the VIX itself to 50.3 on Tuesday morning, about as high as it ever gets outside of actual crashes and panics. What a wild ride!

That begs the question what happens next? This stock-market-selling and volatility shock happened at a time when stock markets were already very precarious. Such an extreme event has to start altering herd psychology. This first chart looks at the SPX superimposed over the VIX during the last few years, both on a closing basis. Once serious selling starts out of toppy stock markets, it usually portends much more coming.

Sharing is caring!