The S&P 500 is in SERIOUS Trouble by Graham Summers – Gains Pains Capital

TDC Note – More downside “pressure” coming to the markets or is the dead cat still bouncing? Will brokers be able to sell more nonsense to the sheep so they can line them up for the next round of slaughter or have the sheep wised up? Well, I think we know the answer to that question – baaa. Already looking forward to next week to see how this thing is going to play out.

#####

The bond market has done the Fed’s job for it.

The reality is that the Fed is way behind the curve. True, the Fed is raising rates, but it is not raising them fast enough. The market was CLEARLY in a parabolic rise based on the fact financial conditions were too loose.

So what happened?

US Treasury bonds began to collapse, pushing yields higher, which in turn forced a re-pricing of risk assets (read: stocks collapsed).

Remember, Treasury yields represent the “risk free” rate of return for the financial system, or the rate against which ALL risk assets (including stocks) are valued. So when these yields rise, it means risk is repriced DOWN.

Worse still, there is no sign that this is over yet. The S&P 500 was rejected by its former trendline yesterday (blue line) so the red line (2,550) is now in play.

Buckle up, it’s about to get nasty.

The time to prepare your portfolio is NOW before things really get ugly.

On that note, we are putting together an Executive Summary outlining all of these issues as well as what’s in terms of Fed Policy when The Everything Bubble bursts.

It will be available exclusively to our clients. If you’d like to have a copy delivered to your inbox when it’s completed, you can join the wait-list here:

https://phoenixcapitalmarketing.com/TEB.html

Best Regards

Graham Summers

Chief Market Strategist

Phoenix Capital Research

Sharing is caring!