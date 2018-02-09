Professor Stephen F. Cohen: Rethinking Putin – a review The Saker

I have recently had the pleasure of watching a short presentation by Professor Stephen F. Cohen entitled “Rethinking Putin” which he delivered on the annual Nation cruise on December 2, 2017 (see here for the original Nation Articleand original YouTube video). In his short presentation, Professor Cohen does a superb job explaining what Putin is *not* and that includes: (but, please do watch the original video before proceeding).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He is not the man who de-democratized Russia (Elstin and the White House did) He is not the leader who created corruption and kleptocracy in Russia (Elstin and the White House did) He is not a criminal leader who ordered the murder of opponents or journalists (no evidence) He did not order the hacking of the DNC servers (no evidence) He was not anti-US or anti-West from the get-go (Putin changed over time) He is not a neo-Soviet leader (he is very critical of Lenin and Stalin) He is not an aggressive foreign policy leader (he has been a reactive leader) He is not somehow defined by his years at the KGB.

Professor Cohen ended his talk by suggesting a few things which might form a part of a future honest biography:

As a young and inexperienced leader placed at the helm of a collapsing state: He rebuilt, stabilized and modernized Russia in a way to prevent future collapses He had to restore the “vertical” of power: “managed democracy” (i.e. restored order) He needed a consensual history patching up Czarist, Soviet and post-Soviet eras without imposing one, single, version of history He needed Western support to modernize the Russian economy He wanted Russia to be a great power, but not a super-power He never favored iron-curtain isolationism; he is an internationalist (more European than 90% of Russians, at least in the beginning).

The key thesis is this: Putin began as a pro-Western, European leader and with time he realigned himself with a much more traditional, Russian worldview. He is more in line with Russian voters today.

Sharing is caring!