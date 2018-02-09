President Trump Said in 2015 that He Never Had Flu Shots and Never Had the Flu. Meanwhile Everyone Else Being Pressured to Get These Shots by BN Frank – Activist Post

My deepest condolences to all who have lost loved ones because of “The Flu.” Because there is so much illness right now in the U.S, there has been much debate whether flu shots are effective, not effective, or even harmful.

President Trump is known for saying many colorful things. What many haven’t heard is what he said about flu shots in 2015.

The flu shot is the greatest scam in medical history, created by Big Pharma to make money off vulnerable people and make them sick. I’ve never had one. And thus far I’ve never had the flu. I don’t like the idea of injecting bad stuff into your body. And that’s basically what they do. And this one (latest flu vaccine) has not been very effective to start off with. I have friends that religiously get the flu shot and then they get the flu. You know, that helps my thinking. I’ve seen a lot of reports that the last flu shot is virtually totally ineffective.

Audio from this interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5Fbeh5ThxE

According to a recent Time.com article, President Trump has been reported to be in good health. Like everyone else, he is being encouraged to get a flu shot. However, he “has no legal obligation to do so or make public whether he received one or not.”

President Trump isn’t the only one who is apprehensive about flu shots.

I remember seeing a segment on Inside Edition in 2009 about a healthy athletic 25-year-old woman whose life changed dramatically 10 days after getting one.

I was sad to see that this happened to her. But I was actually not surprised. In 1977, my great aunt unexpectedly had a massive stroke. I was 8 years old. Before the stroke, I remember her being active, boisterous, independent, healthy, and strong. She insisted on living in her own house, doing all the cleaning and laundry, cutting her own grass, walking to and from the grocery store. She liked keeping busy. I loved and admired her very much. I also found her to be a little intimidating. Adult family members would howl with laughter when telling stories about her. She was truly a force to be reckoned with.

Sometime after the stroke, I remember hearing my parents talking about her. They said the stroke happened about 2 weeks after she received a flu shot. Apparently this was happening to many other elderly people who had never had strokes before. No one had yet proven there was a correlation, though.

The next time I saw my great aunt, it was like she was a completely different person. She was self-conscious and frail. She no longer had control over the right side of her body. Her right arm and leg shook constantly. She had to use a walker and be cared for by others. I felt so bad for her. About 5 years after the stroke, she told me that she prayed every night that God would take her in her sleep. God didn’t take her until she was 97.

Because of her – I have never wanted to get a flu shot.

I’ve also had 2 primary care physicians who discouraged flu shots.

And I’ve talked to at least 8 other people who have also become sick from flu shots – one being a Vietnam veteran. A couple months ago, he was tired of being hassled by the VA to get vaccinated. Within 24 hours of getting the flu shot, he became very sick with flu-like symptoms for 10 days. He called the VA and reported it. The doctor told him that the shot wouldn’t have made him sick. He said he was still never getting a flu shot again.

All things considered, I don’t have any desire to ever get a flu shot.

For those experiencing illness right now, many people – including physicians – aren’t aware that “The Flu” and “Microwave Sickness” share many of the same symptoms.

“Microwave Sickness” isn’t a new condition. It was discovered by doctors in the 1950s.

“Microwave Sickness” is caused by exposure to microwave radiation emitted by electronic devices such as cell phones, WiFi routers, utility “Smart” meters, and more. Microwave radiation is now more commonly referred to as “Wireless” or “WiFi.” Exposure to other sources of electrical pollution (Electrosmog) may also cause illness. These days when many of us are under-the-weather, we spend our sick time using personal electronic devices that expose us to WiFi and other sources of Electrosmog. This could make a bad situation worse. For many years, some health care professionals have been recommending a “no electronics in the bedroom” policy because it’s good for everyone to take breaks from electronics. Quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Giesele Bundchen. subscribe to this lifestyle. They always seem healthy and happy. According to experts, up to 1/3 of the population is “sensitive” to some degree to microwave radiation and other sources of Electrosmog. Misdiagnosis is common. The next time you’re under-the-weather, consider resting at a respectable distance from the TV instead of using personal electronic devices. Or maybe read a book – paperback or hardback of course. References / Activist Post>>>

