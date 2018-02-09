Plunging Stocks Kill Gold Buying Strategy by Adrian Ash – Bullion Vault

Price-sensitive trading no longer an option after 6-decade record run in US equities…

AHEAD of this sharp drop in February, the US stock market enjoyed its longest winning streak in six decades, writes Adrian Ash at BullionVault.

That didn’t deter private investors from buying gold as a useful form of insurance, spreading the risk from other assets.

But it did enable them to trade in and out, using the rallies and dips in gold to build their holdings steadily and cost-effectively.

Now this sudden plunge in world stockmarkets may break that pattern of price-sensitive gold buying among private investors.

Because for investors wanting the insurance which physical gold has historically offered during periods of stock-market stress, that strategy is no longer an option.

Compared with the number of private investors choosing to sell bullion in January, the number of people buying gold fell as prices rose in January.

That extended the pattern seen almost without pause since Donald Trump won the US presidential election in late 2016.

Prior to Trump’s victory, the Gold Investor Index – built solely from private-investor trading on BullionVault, the world’s largest online market for physical precious metals – moved together with prices in 45 out of 84 months on our data series (or 53.6% of the time).

Since Trump’s win, in contrast, private investor sentiment moved in the opposite direction to month-average Dollar gold prices in 13 out of 15 months (86.7% of the time)

January 2018, for instance, saw gold prices rise at the fastest pace in almost two years in US Dollar terms, gaining 5.6% on the monthly average.

In response, the number of gold buyers fell 9.6% from the month before, while the number of sellers jumped by 58.9%. Together, that drove the Gold Investor Index down from 55.3 in December – the sentiment indicator’s highest reading of 2017 – to 52.7 last month, its lowest reading in 5 months.

The S&P500 index meantime completed its 10th consecutive monthly gains – a bull run only matched or bettered once in modern history, back in 1958.

