GOLD For Preservation Of Purchasing Power – Practiced By The Wealthy And Governments For The Last 5,000 Years by Michael Trudeau – Barter with Gold and Silver Blog

When it comes to capital preservation, few resources have been able to hold their value like gold. In the early part of this century gold remained quite stable. However, in 1971 Richard Nixon fully demonetized gold, detaching Federal Reserve notes (U.S. Dollars) from exchange at the predetermined price of gold. Money today is created by a privately owned central banking cartel. All U.S. citizens are forced to accept these fiat paper notes a payment for all debts, public and private, as a result of current legal tender laws.

Under the original agreement, these fed notes would always be exchangeable for gold and silver coin non bearer demand. From 1913 through 1933, Federal Reserve Bank branches would take gold on deposit from U.S. Citizens and issue in return Gold Certificates that could then be used in commerce. Profiting by collecting interest, banks lent the gold back to the public, keeping a fraction on hand in case some depositors wanted their gold back. Consumers would take gold on loan for tangible purchases beyond their current means. Upon purchase, the gold would transfer from buyer to seller and then get re-deposited, giving the banks repeated opportunities to loan us the same Gold.After several loans and deposits this pyramid scheme, called fractional reserve banking, would, on paper, turn one ounce of gold into several, leaving only a small amount of real gold for depositors.

Having the newly established power to lower reserve requirements, the Fed was able to fuel the largest economic expansions of all times: The Roaring 20s! Economic growth through the expansion of credit. What a party it was! Unfortunately, along with credit comes compounding interest. Member banks divested themselves from the exuberant market, raised reserve requirements and their greed ultimately caused the greatest depression of all times. A panic in the banking community was underhand! Depositors were demanding their gold back! Having only a fraction of the gold to disburse, bankers turned to their political friends and asked to be bailed out. Franklin D. Roosevelt responded with one of the largest defaults ever pulled on the U.S. public!

