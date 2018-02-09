Former Soros Associate Just Exposed What Really Caused The 1,000+ Point Freefall In The Stock Market Today from King World News

Today a former associate of George Soros spoke with King World News about what caused the 1,000+ point freefall in the stock market today.

Victor Sperandeo oversees over $3 billion, has been in the business 45 years, and has worked with famous individuals such as Leon Cooperman and George Soros. Below is what Sperandeo had to say.

The Markets Are Crashing

Victor Sperandeo: “There’s too much control by central planners. Meaning, all of the markets are centrally planned — they are controlled by governments. So right now the Fed can’t get out of the way without crashing the market. The problem is that the markets are crashing because the already massive worldwide debt will become even more monstrous in the future…

“That’s What Caused The Freefall In The Stock Market”

Let’s say that in the not-too-distant future we are talking about US debt of $35 trillion at 6 percent interest. That’s roughly $2 trillion a year in interest payments alone just to service the debt. Eric, do you see how nuts this is going to get? It simply can’t continue. That’s what caused this freefall in the stock market. Right now some will call this a ‘correction’ until we get confirmation that it’s more than a ‘correction.’ My view is that the recent highs in the stock market will remain in place until the next generation…

