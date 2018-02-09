Flu Alert: Take Your Kid to the ER if they do THIS! (Video)

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

Author Image

Patriot Nurse

No- Nonsense, Straight talk about Medical Prepping for SHTF and everyday stuff too. I am not liable or responsible in any way for your actions or inactions. Use your head and your own discretion. Everything I tell you is for research purposes only. I absolutely claim complete benevolent dictatorship over all of my material, including comments posted on my material. Just so's ya knows. :D I make liberal and regular usage of the block button. You have zero right to 'free speech' on MY channel. If you are 1) rude 2) abusive 3) just irk me or act like an ass expect to be blocked with no sympathy. I care about people! Let's have fun on this channel, and be kind to each other!

Help Support TDC – Make Your Online Purchases by Clicking the Banner Below

Click Image Below to Follow TDC on Steemit!!

CLICK HERE to Follow us on GAB @elliotalderson

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Biweekly news updates delivered to your inbox

  • The latest original articles, video/MP3 Interviews combined with commentary from around the world
  • Latest updates on global, national and regional wars/uprisings
  • Healthy Living Solutions and Innovative preparedness strategies
  • Fits all internet connected devices for
    on-the-go convenience
  • Privacy: We will never share your email address with anyone
Privacy by SafeUnsubscribe

Live Gold and Silver

   
Prepper Website

Add our Feed to Your Site