Financial Pundits Are Calling It, They Are Saying Expect The Crash (Video)
The central banks are now making there move against the cryptocurrencies, they know they can’t control it so they are demonizing it.The economy continues to deteriorate, and the market it fluctuating up and down. The two factions are fighting it out via the market. Financial pundits are saying that we are headed to a complete collapse of the system.